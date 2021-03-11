Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.12. 103,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,010. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

