Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,431 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. 482,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,888,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.