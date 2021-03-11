Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,415. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

