Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

AVGO traded up $15.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.00. 71,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,807. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

