Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

NYSE BA traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.98. 447,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,151,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.83. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $244.08. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

