Argent Trust Co Has $17.97 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,581,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of V traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.36. 184,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181,628. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $434.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.