Argent Trust Co Has $3.84 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. 81,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $99.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.