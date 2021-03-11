Argent Trust Co Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,169.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $49.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,417.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,825. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,986.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

