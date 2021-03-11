Argent Trust Co Has $4.22 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 100.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 16.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 131.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

