Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

