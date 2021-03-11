Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,588 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

MMM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

