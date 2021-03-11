Argent Trust Co Purchases 383 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $10.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.61. The company had a trading volume of 765,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.24. The company has a market cap of $756.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

