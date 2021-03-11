Argent Trust Co Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. 1,034,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,639,719. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

