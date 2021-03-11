Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,507,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

