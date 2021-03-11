Argent Trust Co Sells 1,042 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,063.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768,424 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.12. 117,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.47.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.