Argent Trust Co Sells 1,640 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 392,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,246,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

