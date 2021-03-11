Argent Trust Co Sells 22,747 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,469,237 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.