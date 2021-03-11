Argent Trust Co Sells 3,139 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.