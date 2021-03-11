Argent Trust Co Sells 5,886 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,686,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,215,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 24,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. 646,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,397,990. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.