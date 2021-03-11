Argent Trust Co Sells 7,487 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,974,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

