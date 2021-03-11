argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $320.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

argenx stock opened at $308.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.37 and its 200-day moving average is $283.04. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of argenx by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after buying an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of argenx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after buying an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of argenx by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

