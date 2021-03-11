Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Argo Group International reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.37. 165,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

