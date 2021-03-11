Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.67

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 165787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $19,527,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $6,364,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

