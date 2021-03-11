Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.26

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.13 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,833,827 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.26. The company has a market cap of £44.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.00.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Kerim Sener purchased 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($7,055.13). Also, insider Christopher Sangster purchased 210,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,522.15 ($13,747.26).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.