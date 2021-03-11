Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,789.01

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $141,789.01 and approximately $32.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.47 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $335.06 or 0.00580970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,653,895 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

