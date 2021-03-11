Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:ARIX opened at GBX 180.70 ($2.36) on Wednesday. Arix Bioscience has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.64. The company has a market capitalization of £245.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 26.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Naseem Amin purchased 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £376,980 ($492,526.78).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

