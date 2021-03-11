Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 287.1% from the February 11th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.1 days.

ARRJF stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81. Arjo AB has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

