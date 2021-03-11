ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after acquiring an additional 204,609 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 181,856 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $10.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,420. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61.

