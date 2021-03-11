Ark Price Tops $1.39 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Ark has a market capitalization of $178.14 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.