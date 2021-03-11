Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARKAY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

