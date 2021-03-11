Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.82

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.82 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 211172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.05.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,540. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,317,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

