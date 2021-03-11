Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,264.62

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $77,264.62 and approximately $90.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,707.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.23 or 0.03160456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00350291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.26 or 0.00950943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.00392582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.39 or 0.00326921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00270371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021355 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,537,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,768 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

