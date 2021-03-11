Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

ARESF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

