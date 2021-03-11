Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $15.04 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $15.04 or 0.00026128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $502.42 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.87 or 0.00699664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.