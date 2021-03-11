Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.