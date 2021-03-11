Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Asana stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 26,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,150. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

