Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $34.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

NYSE ASAN opened at $31.92 on Thursday. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,436,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

