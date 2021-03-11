Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,384. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $149,190,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $102,740,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

