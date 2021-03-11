Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $143.99 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.60.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

