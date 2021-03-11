Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.