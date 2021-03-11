ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €534.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €534.00 ($628.24) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €433.92 ($510.49).

