ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ASAZY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 79,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

