Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.20 ($17.88).

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

