Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.17% of Assurant worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Truist raised their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

