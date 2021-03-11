Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 255.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 299,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,885 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 165,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

