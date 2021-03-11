Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Upgraded at HSBC

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.