Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Asure Software alerts:

ASUR traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 112,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Asure Software by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 16.6% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.