Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
ASUR traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 112,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.25.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
Featured Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.