ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer Sells 5,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.76. 358,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.28. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.17.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

