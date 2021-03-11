Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Tops $65,130.94

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $65,130.94 and $34.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,351.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.38 or 0.03178935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.87 or 0.00352902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.10 or 0.00958440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.00393163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.00329585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00270320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,764,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,526,519 tokens. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

