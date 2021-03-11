Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Securities

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Truist Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday. Laidlaw dropped their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Athenex stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,402. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $428.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Athenex by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

